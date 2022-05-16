The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

$1.1m for new Cloncurry youth program at MultiSkill Centre

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated May 16 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$1.1m for new Cloncurry youth program at MultiSkill Centre

CLONCURRY'S MultiSkill Centre has been allocated $1,163,654 under the Federal Government's Safer Communities Fund Round Six to implement a new program that will assist young people from 12-24 to be actively involved in the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.