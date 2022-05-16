"Council giving out free native trees to the community has been well received and the new safety signage that is going on roads around schools is a wonderful initiative. Council also did an amazing job through COVID, collaborating with state and federal departments and different agencies, trying to support where we could and when the mandate came in, council even put our IT guys in the library to help people set up the Qld Check In App on their phones and showed them how to access their vaccination certificates through MyGov. Council has also put on and supported some wonderful events in the last two years, under some extremely challenging circumstances with COVID and the often changing rules.