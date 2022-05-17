The North West Star
Letters to the editor

Updated May 17 2022 - 9:51pm, first published 9:49pm
Dirt n Dust back on track

I just wanted to extend a public thank you to your readers, many of whom sponsored or attended the recent Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival.

