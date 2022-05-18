The North West Star
Mount Isa officiates 38 new Australian citizens

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
May 18 2022
Mount Isa City Council officiated 38 new Australian citizens last week. Photo supplied.

Thirty-eight Mount Isa residents have taken the pledge to become Australian citizens at a ceremony last week.

