Mount Isa officiates 38 new Australian citizens

Thirty-eight Mount Isa residents have taken the pledge to become Australian citizens at a ceremony last week.
Mount Isa City Council held the Citizenship Ceremony on May 10 at the Mount Isa Civic Centre, with mayor Danielle Slade and councillor Peta MacRae formalising the proceedings.
The pledges represented countries including Nigeria, India, New Zealand, Thailand, the Philippines, Kiribati, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Uruguay, the USA, the United Arab Emirates, Cuba, the Netherlands, China, Fiji, the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia.
In 2020-21, a total of 140,748 people became Australian citizens by conferral nationally, representing over 200 different nationalities.
More than five million people have become citizens across the country since Australian citizenship was introduced in 1949.
Samantha Campbell
