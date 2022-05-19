Centacare NQ host community event for domestic violence awareness

Centacare NQ will host a community event in Pioneer to raise awareness for Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.
Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month is an annual event held each May to raise community awareness of the social and personal impacts of domestic and family violence and the support available to those affected.
Centacare NQ homelessness manager Breeze Thodsen said the Community Connect event would be held at the Centacare NQ carpark in Pioneer on May 20 from 10am to 2pm.
"We've got other stakeholders in town and other service providers who will come and have a stall with us. We will all have information surrounding anything to do with domestic and family violence and whats available for victims in town," Ms Thodsen said.
"The theme this year is 'All of us together' so we thought it would be a good chance for all the services and community to come together for the day."
Ms Thodsen said there would be something for everyone in the Mount Isa community.
"It's not just service providers, there will also be food, kids activities, hair cuts, clothing and more. There is no cost for the event, so come down and have a look around," she said.
"We will also have some local men 'Walk A Mile in her Shoes'. So they'll be wearing some heels and attempting to walk around the event to raise awareness of domestic and family violence."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
