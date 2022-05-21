Kennedy Federal Election 2022; live coverage

Saturday May 21, 12.15pm
Central State School has a minimum half an hour wait, voters are encouraged to attend other Mount Isa polling locations:
Voters in Cloncurry are experiencing up to 45 minute wait times.
The AEC says voters will experience delays across all polling booths due to staffing shortages and COVID-19 safety measures.
"COVID safety measures mean you'll see some differences when you vote today, and there might be a wait at particularly busy polling places. Please follow the directions of polling officials, and remember that we're all doing our best to stay safe."
Saturday May 21, 11:30am
Labor candidate Jason Brandon is talking to constituents at the polling booth at Edmonton with Labor Senator Nita Green.
Mr Brandon said he had already attended a polling booth in Gordonvale, now Edmonton and was travelling to others throughout the day.
"You can't represent the people if you don't listen and understand what their day to day challenges are. Election Day is another opportunity to meet the community when they're out to vote and show them how an Albanese Labor Government can help," Mr Brandon said.
Saturday May 21, 11am
What do you enjoy about election day?
Jane McNamara: "It's democracy at work. It's good to see the young people come through and taking the time to vote and have their say.
"I enjoy meeting up with my friends here every election and having fun, Martin (Cavland) and I have been handing out 'How to vote cards' together for a long time.
"We've had lots of laughs here this morning, we've been comparing slogans and signs and just enjoying it."
Saturday May 21, 10:45am
Look for the big Akubra hat, Bob Katter has arrived at an Edmonton polling booth, south of Cairns.
The AEC has reported that 5.54 million people pre-polled, 2.73 million people applied for a postal vote, 27,000 people have cast a vote with a mobile team and 45,000 people have registered for a telephone vote.
"This is the biggest ever postal vote in an Australian election," Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said.
Leaving more than 8 million Australians to vote today.
Saturday May 21, 10:30am
Central State School polling has reopened after an ambulance attended to a constituent.
Saturday May 21, 9am
What does election day mean to you? We had a quick chat to some Mount Isa locals to get their answers.
Tony McGrady: "As a political junkie, election day is the highlight of my year. It give us the opportunity to put people in power to create a city, state or nation that we want.
"My first election was December 2, 1972 for the federal seat of Kennedy. So myself and my wife this year will have 100 years of electioneering and political activism between the two of us. Not bad.
"The thing is you have all sort of people coming to vote, some people are extremely friendly, others have made up their mind and they don't want to talk to anyone, but other people stop.
"And on election day, I see people I haven't seen since the last election, and as I said for political junkies like myself, it's the highlight of my year."
David Fletcher: "This is beautiful weather for voting, people should get out and vote. All elections should be this time of year when the weather is beautiful like this."
May 21, 8am
Delays are expected at polling booths in Mount Isa this morning, due to staffing shortages.
Happy Valley polling will not open until 9am.
You can vote in Mount Isa at:
Saturday May 21, 7am
Good morning Kennedy constituents! Welcome to the Kennedy coverage of the 2022 Federal Election.
If you're wondering where to vote this morning, or how to vote if you've struck down with COVID-19? Please check out this article for all the latest information.
Today you get to vote for who you would like to represent the Kennedy electorate and the candidates are (in ballot order): KAP Bob Katter, LNP Bryce Macdonald, Independent Jen Sackley, Greens Jennifer Cox, ALP Jason Brandon and UAP Peter Campion.
More than twice the size of Victoria, stretching from north of Townsville to Cairns and out to the NT border, the federal electorate of Kennedy is the fifth largest electorate in Australia.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
