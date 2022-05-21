The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

The Drovers Camp located in the north west is calling for volunteers to support the camp into the tourist season

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated May 21 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballina volunteer Ron Stalenberg guides tours at the Droving Heritage Museum and is seen here with a map of the droving stock routes. Photo: The Drovers Camp.

Located on the border of the Northern Territory and Queensland in the state's north west lies Camooweal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.