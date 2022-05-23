Forum this week into disability and aged care in the region

Western Queenslanders are urged to take up an opportunity to have their say about disability and aged care services in their region.
Following a successful round of Community Consultation Forums in 2021, the Western Queensland Primary Health Network (WQPHN) is again going out into the community to gather feedback on disability support services and health support for older residents.
WQPHN CEO Sandy Gillies said key decision makers will attend the Forums so that community members, local health practitioners and patients can convey their lived experienced of primary health care in the bush.
"Because of the vast distances we encounter in the bush, we have to ensure that all the services that are available are coordinated and working together, because we don't have the luxury of health professionals in our towns on a full-time basis," Ms Gillies said.
"So in order to get that collaboration working effectively, we must hear from those on the ground who can tell us immediately about what's working and what's not, and importantly having people in the room who help make decisions about the future of the support services in our patch."
Recent health data* shows that in 2021 more than 1000 people in Western Queensland needed assistance with a severe or profound disability, however fewer than 800 accessed the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
And with more than 13% of Western Queensland residents aged 65 and over, WQPHN Executive Manager Leisa Fraser said the need for tailored support services will only become greater.
"We had some really great honest feedback from our last round of Forums in 2021 so we're confident we can once again get the same level of insight into the how support services are performing, especially given we are emerging from an unprecedented pandemic," Ms Fraser said.
"COVID has made many people lives challenging over the past couple of years, but for people with disabilities and for many of our elderly residents, the struggle has been especially hard."
The Mount Isa forum is on Thursday, May 26 9am to noon at Ibis Styles, Corner Camooweal Street and Rodeo Drive.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
