Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride revs up in Mount Isa: Photos

Organisers of the 2022 Mount Isa Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride are hailing this year's event as a great success.
There were 69 riders taking part this year and all of them were dressed to the nines as they took to their motorbikes around town on Sunday, May 22.
The event raised $8045 for Men's Health through Movember.
The Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride was founded in Sydney in 2012 after inspiration from a photograph featuring classic suits and vintage motorcycles, when Mark Hawwa decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of motorcyclists and connect the global motorcycling community and to raise funds for a cause important to every rider.
Since 2012, the event has connected hundreds-of-thousands of classic and vintage style motorcyclists from over 100 countries around the world and to-date has raised $30 million for men's health.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
