The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Qld passes rental bond, debt recovery laws

By Marty Silk
May 25 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Cameron Dick says the changes will shield the RTA's income from economic headwinds.

The Queensland government has passed laws to guarantee funding for the Residential Tenancies Authority, but the opposition is concerned about $1 billion in rental bonds.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.