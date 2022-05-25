Any hopes New South Wales bullriders had of finally getting a State of Origin win under their belts were dumped in the dirt of the Brisbane Entertainment Centre arena on Saturday night.
The Queensland team, featuring Mount Isa's Jake Curr, which has dominated the series since it began in 2019, proved it is Australia's bull-riding powerhouse, taking the 2022 PBR Origin Championship crown with a 424.5 point lead against Team New South Wales.
Advertisement
Despite NSW successfully securing its first-ever Origin event win in Tamworth last month, its 165.5 points at the end of Saturday night's round were no match against Team Queensland, who finished the round with an impressive 590 points.
NSW captain Cody Heffernan said he was proud of his team's performance in Brisbane and was looking forward to coming back even stronger next year.
"They really put in the effort tonight and we had a lot of 7-second-bull rides," he said.
Queensland captain Aaron Kleier said his team had one goal heading into last night's round: to defend their championship title for another year.
"It always feels good to get my bulls ridden, that's what I aim to do every time and keep my consistency high," Kleier said, after his 87.5 ride atop St Bucking Bulls' The Pet on Saturday night.
"Every time we put the Queensland jersey on, the boys get in and have a dig. (They) did a really good job in Brisbane and throughout the three events."
With national points also on the line, Queenslands' Qynn Andersen finished on top, collecting 416.50 points and surging to No 2 in the race for the 2022 PBR Australian title.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.