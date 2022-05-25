The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Incitec Pivot to list fert and explosives as separate companies

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 25 2022 - 2:37am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mount Isa and Phosphate Hill operations will revert to Incitec Pivot Fertilisers.

Fresh from announcing a record $384 million half year net profit, explosives and farm fertiliser kingpin, Incitec Pivot, is poised to break into two independently listed companies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.