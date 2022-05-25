Queensland Electric Super Highway comes out west

New charging stations will be installed across western Queensland, as a part of the next phase of the Queensland Electric Super Highway.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the project would reduce emissions.
"We've already built an electric vehicle superhighway of 31 charging stations from Coolangatta to Port Douglas and Brisbane to Toowoomba," the Premier said.
"Now we're extending that out west building twenty-four new fast-charging stations in western Queensland as part of our commitment to reducing transport emissions and improving connectivity for electric vehicle road users.
Phase 3 had been allocated $2.75 million to build 18 sites at Charters Towers, Hughenden, Julia Creek, Cloncurry, Mount Isa, Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe, Winton, Longreach, Barcaldine, Blackall, Emerald, Dingo, Charleville, Roma, Miles, Kingaroy and Esk.
"I am pleased to announce today an additional $1.08 million has been secured to deliver six more charging stations at Richmond, Kynuna, Injune, Rolleston, St George and Cunnamulla," the Premier said.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said this now extends the Electric Super Highway from Mount Isa in the north west to Goondiwindi in the south.
"This provides a regional connector between rural and city areas to create more tourism and economic development opportunities," he said.
"As more and more people take up EVs we know the issue of range anxiety has been raised, which is why we will continue to supercharge our highways to make sure people have the confidence to take those longer trips into regional Queensland.
"As an EV driver I know how important the spacing, ease of access and speed of charging can be when you're on a road trip so I'm proud to deliver better charging infrastructure for everyone who needs it.
"The Palaszczuk Government will continue to work with delivery partner, Yurika, and local councils across the state to determine the most appropriate location for the new Phase 3 sites and obtain the necessary development approvals."
Mr Bailey said the number of Queensland EVs had skyrocketed from 700 to nearly 9000 in recent years.
Phase 3 works are expected to start from mid-2022 with all 24 sites expected to become progressively operational by mid-2023.
Once complete, the Electric Super Highway will consist of 55 fast-charging sites across the state and will complement Queensland's new Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy 2022-2032 released 16 March 2022, which committed $10 million for charging infrastructure across Queensland.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
