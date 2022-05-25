Scamwatch: Beware of holiday deals too good to be true

In a dating and romance scam, scammers build trust over time before asking for money or gifts. They will often claim they need money to come and visit, or to pay for bills or debts. Even if you think you can trust them, don't send money to someone you have only met online. Scammers also love using gift cards as a payment method as it's easy for them to sell the cards on for cash. If someone asks for payment in gift cards it is a scam.