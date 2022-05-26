South32 to sponsor McKinlay races weekend

South32 Cannington says it will sponsor McKinlay Races and Community Day 2022, helping to bring North West Queensland communities together for three days of entertainment in the middle of June.
Cannington Mine has sponsored McKinlay Races and Community Day since 1996, helping to establish it as one of Australia's great outback racing events.
This year's McKinlay Races and Community Day begins on Friday June 17, with entertainment provided at the Walkabout Creek Hotel, the pub made famous by the Crocodile Dundee films.
Six races will be held at the meet on Saturday June 18 at McKinlay Race Club, 200km south-east of Mount Isa.
The feature race will be the South23 McKinlay Cup/ Outback Racing Showpiece Final, with a $30,000 prize pool for the first five finishers.
There will also be a range of family entertainment and live bands.
South32 Cannington Vice President Operations Joe Russell said they loved supporting local communities.
"We're very happy to once again sponsor McKinlay Races and Community Day, bringing local people together for this great event," Mr Russell said.
McKinlay Race Club president and chair Tom Scholes said McKinlay Race Club valued their long-term partnership with South32.
"Their support over the last 26 years has enabled us to provide the community with a great event and has allowed us to upgrade our facilities and infrastructure over that time," Mr Scholes said.
Racing this weekend is at Cloncurry which features a battle of the bush qualifier.
That's followed by the Isa Cup on June 4.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
