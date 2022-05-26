The North West Star
South32 to sponsor McKinlay races weekend

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated May 26 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 11:21pm
South32 Cannington will sponsor McKinlay Races and Community Day 2022.

South32 Cannington says it will sponsor McKinlay Races and Community Day 2022, helping to bring North West Queensland communities together for three days of entertainment in the middle of June.

