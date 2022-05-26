Glencore gets naming rights for 2022 MPX in Mount Isa

The North West Minerals Province Expo has announced Glencore's Mount Isa Mines as the naming rights sponsor for the 2022 Glencore North West MPX.
Adrian Herbert, General Manager Smelting and Refining, Mount Isa Mines said the event connected people in mining from across the region and the wider resources sector.
"This year the expo takes on a renewed format combining a conference and expo experience to offer a wealth of knowledge and industry information while showcasing innovative business solutions," Mr Herbert said.
"Our long-term support of this mining expo helps bring people from outside our region into the heart of the north-west minerals province which delivers economic benefits to the community and provides valuable networking opportunities to local businesses."
Mount Isa Mines has been a major sponsor of the event since its inception and event highlights include a cocktail style welcome reception hosted by the Mount Isa City Council, a two-day conference led by Master of Ceremonies Andrew Barger, Economics Policy Director for the Queensland Resources Council, an exhibition space highlighting mining industry technologies and business solutions, and the Origin Dinner to be held on the final evening of the event and open to sponsors, exhibitors, and registered forum delegates.
Building on the success of the long standing MineX, the 2022 Glencore North West MPX offers an opportunity for an ideas exchange and brings industry leaders and educators from the private and public sectors together with other key stakeholders to network and develop strategic connections.
Delegates will hear from industry leaders on topics such as diversifying the workforce, innovation and technology, the emerging renewable energy opportunities and more.
Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are still available from northwestmpx.com.au or by contacting the event organisers, Commerce North West.
Tickets for the two-day conference and exhibition taking place from July 12-14 at the Civic Centre are on sale now at www.northwestmpx.com.au.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
