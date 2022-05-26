Glencore gets naming rights for 2022 MPX in Mount Isa

Mount Isa Mines has been a major sponsor of the event since its inception and event highlights include a cocktail style welcome reception hosted by the Mount Isa City Council, a two-day conference led by Master of Ceremonies Andrew Barger, Economics Policy Director for the Queensland Resources Council, an exhibition space highlighting mining industry technologies and business solutions, and the Origin Dinner to be held on the final evening of the event and open to sponsors, exhibitors, and registered forum delegates.