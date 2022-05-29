Local north west residents descended upon Hughenden this weekend for the annual Hughenden Show.
Hosted by the Hughenden Show Society, the agricultural show has a proud and rich local history dating back over 100 years.
Cattle judging, horse events, trade displays, face painting and a pet competition took center stage during the daytime activities among a hive of traditional show favourites.
Live music, a dog high jump event and a firework display entertained attendees into the evening to round out the show for 2022.
Check out some of the familiar faces from across the weekend.
Pictures: Zoe Thomas.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
