The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Free lung checks in Mount Isa for former mine workers

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated May 29 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heart of Australia will be bringing its state-of-the-art mobile medical imaging clinic to Mount Isa to provide free lung checks for former and retired mine and quarry workers in the region.

Heart of Australia will be bringing its state-of-the-art mobile medical imaging clinic to Mount Isa to provide free lung checks for former and retired mine and quarry workers in the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.