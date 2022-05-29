Free lung checks in Mount Isa for former mine workers

Heart of Australia will be bringing its state-of-the-art mobile medical imaging clinic to Mount Isa to provide free lung checks for former and retired mine and quarry workers in the region.
From June 6 - 10, the innovative HEART 5 truck will be delivering clinics at Buchanan Park as part of its initiative with the Queensland Government and Resources Safety and Health Queensland.
The fifth truck in the Heart of Australia fleet is equipped with its own world-first, battery-operated mobile CT scanner which allows specialists to conduct a CT scan on site, anywhere, anytime.
It's also fitted with X-ray equipment to assist in the screening and early detection of mine lung dust diseases such as black lung and silicosis.
Head of Operations Ewan Wylie said he is thrilled to be bringing the clinic to the community of Mount Isa and break the barriers of distance that often prevent Queenslanders from being able to access the quality healthcare they need.
"We're really excited to be bringing this service to Mount Isa because we know that early detection of lung disease leads to better health outcomes for the individual. We encourage all former and retired mine and quarry workers in the region who are eligible to come forward and book in for this free service," Mr Wylie said.
Now with five mobile medical clinics on the road, Heart of Australia is able to provide improved access to specialist medical services and support the work of local GPs in 33 remote and regional Queensland communities now including Mount Isa in the west.
Appointment slots are now open for eligible former and retired mine and quarry workers in the Mount Isa region to visit HEART 5 and get their free lung health check during June 6 - 10. To apply for an appointment, please contact Mine Dust Health Support Service at 1300 445 715.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
