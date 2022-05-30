The Coalition was right: It won't be easy under Albanese

A week after the election, Australia's political landscape is becoming clearer.
New prime minister Anthony Albanese hit the ground running and then some, forced to fly to Toyko barely a day into the job for the Quad leaders summit.
Advertisement
Whatever the achievements of the meeting, it enabled Mr Albanese to look at home immediately in the top job dispelling any fears from the negative Coalition election campaign.
They may be right with their slogan "It won't be easy under Albanese" but the electorate understands the coming years won't be easy under any leader given the number and nature of the issues that must be grappled with.
As I write, Labor are still hovering around the 76 mark needed for an outright majority.
I suspect they will rule as if they were in minority, either way, and look to bring the Greens and Independents inside the tent wherever possible.
Labor will certainly need the Greens vote, plus the likely-elected David Pocock in ACT, to pass any legislation through the Senate.
It's also good to see more women in parliament and in the new ministry, the lack of which, told badly on the outgoing government.
The newly minted opposition will have its own issues with its new leader Peter Dutton.
While he is a formidable operator he will struggle to convince the wider electorate outside Queensland he is capable of governing from the centre.
The Nationals also have a new leader from Queensland in David Littleproud, the member for Maranoa.
Mr Littleproud's career has had an almost constant upward trajectory since his first election in 2015 but leading a party in opposition will demand a new set of skills.
Both Mr Dutton and Mr Littleproud will need to work out when to oppose legislation and when to strategically offer support.
A matter the new parliament should look is reforming the dreadful Section 44 of the Constitution, which tripped up so many members in previous years and could now entangle new independent Tu Le.
That section needs a complete overhaul. Saying it's just too hard won't cut it.
We should have regular bipartisan constitutional updates embedded as part of our voting process. A document written in 1901 needs constant attention to stop it from ossifying.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.