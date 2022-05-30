Bob Katter lays out his North West priorities

It was a curiously downbeat Bob Katter that spoke to the North West Star in the aftermath of the federal election.
Despite Mr Katter retaining his seat for the 11th time and being in a good position on the cross-bench with Labor at best set for a narrow majority, the member for Kennedy was bemoaning his party's loss in the Cairns-based seat of Leichhardt retained comfortably by the LNP's Warren Entsch while the KAP's Rod Jensen polled only 5.5pc.
"We could ask the question why could we win in southern Cairns (Katter's seat of Kennedy) so easily and yet with a brilliant candidate (Jensen in northern Cairns) we get nowhere," Mr Katter said.
"It's bitter sweet but we move forward."
Even when prompted by the suggestion that the strong cross bench strengthened his position, Mr Katter was still half hearted.
"I'd like to say it does, but on some matters the Greens would be the south pole and I'd be the north pole," he said.
"But in actual fact on economic and industrial issues we most certainly walk the same side of the fence."
Mr Katter acknowledged that while the Greens would push on environmental matters his main concern was fuel security and pushing the use of ethanol.
He hopes for good relations with the incoming government and said he would not block supply.
"I would not disrupt the government, they have the right to govern," he said.
"I've always got on with Anthony Albanese, when he was in government and the leader of the house, he was close to Swan and Rudd.
"It was that government that launched a national initiative for energy, and a transmission line into North West Queensland," he said.
"That government left three giant monuments behind, the NBN, the NDIS and they started the national energy grid."
Mr Katter said he remained preoccupied with what he had yet to achieve, Copperstring to link the North West to the grid, a dam for Hughenden, Charters Towers weir, and a transmission line from Cairns to Normanton.
"I'm convinced that transmission line would eventually pay for itself and even if it doesn't, it's an essential service," he said.
Mr Katter had only contempt for the outgoing government which he said had achieved nothing in half a decade.
"They have failed totally, in four and half years, Scott Morrison's government built nothing," he said.
"If I was running for the Liberal Party I could not think of a single argument I could use, nothing.
"I was promised money for Hughenden but we are no further advanced, the government burnt up $1000m just looking at water schemes.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
