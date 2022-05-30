The North West Star
Chern'ee Sutton commissioned for new Commonwealth Games art

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated May 30 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 10:38pm
Mount Isa-born Chernee Sutton has created a stunning artwork to represent Commonwealth Games Australias reconciliation journey ahead of July's Games in Birmingham, UK.

Ahead of the next Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, organisers of Australia's entry to the games has showcase artwork by a Mount Isa-born artist.

