Chern'ee Sutton commissioned for new Commonwealth Games art

Ahead of the next Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, organisers of Australia's entry to the games has showcase artwork by a Mount Isa-born artist.
The work by Kalkadoon artist Chern'ee Sutton represents Commonwealth Games Australia's reconciliation journey.
Ms Sutton was an artist in residence at the Athletes' Village at the Gold Coast Games in 2018 and drew the markings on the hands and feet of Games mascot Borobi.
Ms Sutton explained her new painting to Commonwealth Games Australia.
"The footprints represent Australia's Commonwealth Games journey and a timeline starting at the bottom left corner in 1930 which was the first year that Australia competed at the Commonwealth Games," Ms Sutton said.
"The boomerang commences Australia's journey, starting at the Empire Games in Hamilton in 1930 and also represents the Australian Team returning every four years to participate in the Games."
Ms Sutton said the blue and aqua footprints represented Borobi whose footprints leave a story engrained into the earth everywhere Borobi travels.
"The 21 sports icons connected by spirit trails and surrounded by dots represents the many different sports which will be a part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with athletes from all around the Commonwealth competing in these sports to win gold," she said.
"The dots surrounding the icons represent the many spectators and supporters from every corner of the globe who will watch and support their athletes in their chosen sports, both at the Games and from afar."
The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham UK are from July 28 to August 8 with the 2026 event to come to regional Victoria.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
