Ernest Henry staff pull together in a good cause

Workers at Ernest Henry Operations D Crew have pulled together for the men's health charity Man Up.
EHOs D Crew hosted their second annual Tug of War competition at the EHM Village raising $17,700 for prostate cancer education.
Advertisement
The fun-filled frivolity saw 14 teams get "hands on" to battle it out for top Tug of War honours.
The money raised was presented to Jill Costello, founder of the not-for-profit prostate cancer education awareness organisation, Man Up! Australia.
Ernest Henry Operation's General Manager, Aaron Harrison, says he was pleased to see D Crew take the initiative to organise the event which helps build social cohesion among the Ernest Henry teams by increasing morale.
"D Crew's Sean Burge, Trudy Cortis, Steve Bessel, Zane Simpson and Grant Philp took the lead and did a great job organising a fantastic night," Mr Harrison said.
"The event attracted a significant amount of sponsorship. A big thank you to Epiroc, Resolve Solutions, Kal Tire, Gnomic and the EHM Social Club for supporting this worthy event. Ernest Henry Operations was pleased to provide $5000 in support.
"We were fortunate to have ManUp! Australia hold information sessions on site at Ernest Henry in November last year so we know first-hand how hard they work helping educate local people about prostate cancer in regional and rural areas in Queensland and New South Wales."
Man Up! Australia was established in 2010 after Jill Costello's husband Brian was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and they had difficulty finding relevant information and support about the disease and Jill visited the EHM Village for the Tug of War competition.
"It was such a great night and it was good to see everyone getting into the spirit of the event," Ms Costello said.
"Our mission is simple - stop deaths from prostate cancer by educating both men and women in these communities and encouraging early detection through annual testing.
She said Queensland has the highest incidence of prostate cancer n Australia and nationally around 3,500 men died from this disease in 2020.
"A prostate cancer diagnosis in rural and regional Queensland is unfortunately associated with poorer survival rates and lower quality of life when compared with metropolitan areas. Men in the rural areas are being diagnosed at a more advanced stage of prostate cancer making it more difficult to treat and resulting in poorer survival prospects," she said.
"The money raised will help us make a difference in educating men about the importance of regular testing for prostate cancer - early detection greatly increases men's survival rate."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.