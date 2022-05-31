Copperstring welcomes Labor government appointment

The proponents of the 1000-kilometre high-voltage transmission network to connect North West Queensland to the national electricity grid have welcomed the appointment of Chris Bowen as the new Minister for Climate Change and Energy.
CuString Managing Director Joseph O'Brien said prior to the election, Mr Bowen committed an Albanese Government to work to advance the CopperString project with the Queensland Government, through its own initiatives to support clean energy transmission investment as well as the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.
"Minister Bowen's commitment was clear recognition by the incoming Albanese Government of the importance of CopperString to the development of the North's critical minerals, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and hydrogen industries," Mr O'Brien said.
Mr O'Brien said latest analysis showed North and North Queensland has the capacity and potential to realise almost $50 billion in prospective renewable energy project investment in addition to hydrogen opportunities.
"We look forward to working closely with the Albanese Government, as we are with the Queensland Government, to deliver this shovel-ready project and achieve renewable energy superpower status for our country," he said.
Mr O'Brien said CuString had met with Treasurer Jim Chalmers and new Agriculture Minister Murray Watt prior to the election, and looked forward to briefing new Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King as part of the new government's undertaking to review the status of CopperString's NAIF loan.
"Prime Minister Anthony Albanese worked with CuString, as Minister for Regional Development in the previous Labor Government, and we look forward to working with him and his Government to realise the ambition for Australia to be a 'renewable energy superpower'," he said.
"CopperString is critical to realising Prime Minister Albanese's ambition for Australia to be a 'renewable energy superpower and aligns with the recently announced Quad Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Package including ongoing activities under clean energy cooperation in clean hydrogen and strengthening clean energy supply chains."
In its pre-election statement Labor said it "recognises the huge opportunity of transmission investment across Australia to lower power prices, create regional jobs, and support renewable investment, including the potential of the CopperString project."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
