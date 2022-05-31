The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Copperstring welcomes Labor government appointment

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated May 31 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incoming Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

The proponents of the 1000-kilometre high-voltage transmission network to connect North West Queensland to the national electricity grid have welcomed the appointment of Chris Bowen as the new Minister for Climate Change and Energy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.