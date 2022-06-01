Winton Council calls for land parcels expressions of interest

Winton Shire Council has released an open invitation for expressions of interest this week calling for investors looking to develop accommodation facilities.
The Council said significant growth in the tourism industry had resulted in limited accommodation options and availability during peak season, with Winton attracting almost 170,000 visitors in 2020 despite the pandemic,
They said a 2021 study identified major gaps in Winton's accommodation, resulting in the land parcels being released by the Council.
Winton mayor Gavin Baskett said the release of the Winton Accommodation Feasibility Study and the Winton Investment Prospectus confirmed tourism was a major growth market and there are gaps that need to be filled.
"We want to connect people with the great opportunities we have to offer here in Winton and this is one of the ways we want to do that" Cr Baskett said.
Council said the two land parcels on offer were situated in prime locations, providing investors the unique opportunity to build varied types of accommodation.
The first site covers approximately eleven hectares located on the Landsborough Highway connecting Winton to Longreach. The other is just under three thousand metres squared in the centre of town on Oondooroo Street.
The local tourism industry has increased 45pc since 2009 and this trend is projected to increase with the major tourist attractions in town reporting their busiest season year after year.
Australian Age of Dinosaurs reported just under 60,000 visitors in 2021, an increase of twenty-three thousand visitors from the years previous.
Business Development Manager at Australian Age of Dinosaurs Naomi Miles said the accommodation shortage impacted the museums ability to retain staff and host guests.
"In 2021 many new staff members were unable to find suitable, long-term accommodation in Winton and were obliged to stay onsite," Ms Miles said.
"The immediate effect of the housing shortage is reduced employment opportunities, fewer Prep-A-Dino participants and fewer fossils that can be prepared and researched each year".
The Winton Investment Prospectus study recognised the need for workers accommodation, destination holiday parks, boutique hotels and motels and accommodation filling the 3.5-5-star rating to meet market demand.
This call for investors is also spurred on by the recent announcement of The Outback Way, highway improvements allowing travellers to take a ''shortcut" through the centre of Australia, beginning in Winton through to Laverton, WA with improvements set to create new jobs and increase accessibility for tourists.
Submissions for expressions of interest are due by 4pm, August 1, 2022.
To read more from the 2021 Winton Accommodation Feasibility Study and Winton Investment Prospectus or get a copy of the EOI, visit https://www.outbackopportunity.com/
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
