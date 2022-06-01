Safer roads start with you: Letters

So far this year 128 lives have been lost. That is 128 families with an empty seat at the dinner table, a circle of friends who won't share the same amount of laughter and a community with a hole in their network.
I read the reports of every fatal crash my officers attend and investigate.
Each time I place myself in the shoes of my officers who pick up the pieces.
They see cans of alcohol spread across the scene, a body metres from the car because they weren't wearing a seatbelt, they see a mobile phone still open on that message that couldn't wait but will now never be delivered, instead replaced by a message we never wanted to deliver.
I also read the comments from our community when we talk about making our roads safer. Each time I see people not taking responsibility for their actions.
I see excuses, people blaming things outside their control instead of looking at what they can change to make our roads safer.
That's been our job 128 times this year.
While our fleet of marked cars and motorcycles is a visual reminder to obey the road rules, our unmarked fleet monitor driving behaviours when there's no obvious deterrent because this is the only way to get through to some people.
Roads across our state vary in conditions and the weather can present more challenges but it comes down to driving to the conditions. Slow down and pay extra attention to navigating the road safely and never cross flooded roads.
Have one less drink to stay under the legal limit so you can enjoy many more drinks with your friends. Ignore the messages on your phone, they will still be there when you have finished your journey.
Slow down and drive to conditions so you can enjoy making more memories with your family.
We won't be on every road, all the time.
We aren't the ones driving your vehicle. The decisions you make as a driver, matter.
Safer roads start with you.
Ben Marcus,
Assistant Commissioner
June 1 marks the start of World Haemochromatosis Week. Haemochromatosis is the most common genetic disorder in Australia and causes your body to absorb too much iron from food.
It is easy to test, simple to treat but tragic to ignore because the excess iron overloads body tissues, damages organs and can cause premature death.
Many people suffer the effects without being diagnosed because early symptoms are common with other conditions and include tiredness and aching joints.
When detected early haemochromatosis can be managed easily through blood donations and is no barrier to a normal life or life expectancy.
Brook Roberts,
President, Haemochromatosis Australia
Support for the legalisation of recreational cannabis has risen dramatically over the last few decades. In 2007, only 21% of Australians supported legalisation but in 2019 support jumped to 41%.
The Legalise Cannabis Australia party received a strong vote over the weekend but it doesn't mean Australians are ready for legal recreational cannabis.
Asking voters if they support a policy proposal in the abstract can often be a poor read of the level of support it would receive once it becomes a hot button political issue.
We saw this play out in the 2020 New Zealand cannabis referendum, where 51% of voters rejected the legalisation of cannabis, despite early opinion polling indicating strong support.
One of the big lessons from the last few decades of cannabis law reform is that voters prefer a gradual and measured approach to drug liberalisation.
Jarryd Bartle
RMIT
