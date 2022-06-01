Liz Jakeman wins ladies golf event

An excellent roll up of ladies competed in Saturdays play at the Mount Isa Golf Club in an 18-hole White Tee Stroke event.
Liz Jakeman blitzed her competitors with an excellent round of golf carding an impressive 65 nett to easily defeat her rivals taking home the Ladies Golf trophy.
Auretta Perrin was awarded the runner-up trophy for her score of 74 nett, while ball rundown honours went to Suni Thogersen with 78 nett
Nearest the pins were won by Auretta Perrin on holes 2 and 18 and Liz Jakeman on holes 6 and 11.
In the mid-week competition, the ladies competed in an 18-hole Stroke event.
Judy Fangrath won the day with a score of 74 nett narrowly defeating the runner up winner Liz Jakeman by two strokes who finished the day with a not too shabby 76 nett.
Judy Fangrath scooped the pool by taking all the pin shots on holes 7, 14 and 18.
