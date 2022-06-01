The North West Star
Liz Jakeman wins ladies golf event

By Judy Fangrath
Updated June 1 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:26am
Liz Jakeman blitzed her competitors with an excellent round of golf.

An excellent roll up of ladies competed in Saturdays play at the Mount Isa Golf Club in an 18-hole White Tee Stroke event.

