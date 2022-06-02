Do the right thing and get your flu vaccine: Opinion

It's fair to say that in those dimly-remembered pre COVID days, I had a relaxed attitude to the flu vaccine.
I got it if I could get my employers to pay for it and doing so was convenient.
Many's a year I missed out even with those incentives available. It simply wasn't a priority. Then came the pandemic.
After Australia first shut down in March 2020, I wondered if we would ever get back to any form of normality.
Vaccines were unknown and even when they did become known were untried.
But as the year 2021 progressed it became apparent they were our best bet of getting out of the pandemic.
The vaccines, both MRNA (like Pfizer) and non-MRA (like the unfairly maligned Astra Zeneca) worked a treat and all those people spreading conspiracy theories ought to be thoroughly ashamed of themselves and the health risks they posed.
Three doses in (two AZ and one booster Pfizer) I have - touch wood - not yet contracted COVID and even when I inevitably do, I know the vaccines will help me fight it off.
And as a result when the first offer of flu vaccines came out for 2022, I moved quickly to make sure I was vaccinated against that virus too.
Don't just take my word for it.
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia says the combination of COVID-19 and a severe flu season makes having a vaccination all the more important this year to help prevent against influenza and its complications.
Vaccination is free and is a way to protect people from serious disease caused by influenza and getting vaccinated against the flu also helps protect other people, especially those who are too sick or too young to be vaccinated.
National President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia Professor Trent Twomey warned against complacency about the flu.
"Last year influenza numbers were down, largely because of lockdowns and isolation," Professor Twomey said.
"This year was anticipated to be a lot different and we are already seeing a resurgence of influenza infections.
"Many people fail to recognise how dangerous the flu is.
"However, getting vaccinated is the way to protect yourself and your community."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
