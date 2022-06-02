Race Club gets set for the Mount Isa Cup

Mount Isa Race Club is gearing up for one of its biggest meets of the year, the Isa Cup on Saturday.
A big crowd is expected in to watch the five-race card with the first race starting at 2pm.
The big race, the Isa Cup, will be the final race of the day starting at 4.40pm with a prize pool of $20,000.
The 1450m race will also be a heat for the Outback Racing Showcase and likely favourite will be 2021 winner Loud Enough with Dan Ballard aboard the Steven Royes-trained nine-year-old gelding.
Rebel Salute and Favra will also have their supporters.
Fashions will have a Silks and Satin theme and the club will be hosting raffles, a tried horse auction and lucky door prizes and there will be entertainment from DJ Mother's 2nd Choice
Tickets for the day at https://www.trybooking.com/BZHGO
The Race Club is also hosting a "Silks at Sunset" cocktail party on Friday night. Booking via www.trybooking.com/BZDSO
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
