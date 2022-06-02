The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Race Club gets set for the Mount Isa Cup

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:32am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Race club president Mick Tully presents Dan Ballard and connections of Loud Enough the Mount Isa Cup for 2021.

Mount Isa Race Club is gearing up for one of its biggest meets of the year, the Isa Cup on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.