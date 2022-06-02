ILSC invites local First Nations people to have a yarn

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation is inviting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to attend sessions in Queensland to have their say on how they want to manage Country.
The ILSC has launched a comprehensive engagement process engaging with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in more than 40 locations across Australia including Mount Isa and Burketown.
Indigenous Australians are being asked to have their say about how they want to engage with the ILSC and how the organisation can best partner with them to meet their aspirations for Country.
The ILSC is a corporate Commonwealth entity which manages the $2 billion Land and Sea Future Fund, which in the last 27 years has been used to purchase and return 6.4 million hectares of Country to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander corporations.
The extensive nationwide National Indigenous Land and Sea Strategy engagement process includes expert roundtables, an online survey, a hotline and face to face consultations.
"The NILSS engagement is an opportunity to have a genuine conversation about Indigenous Australians' ideas, aspirations, challenges and opportunities," said Group CEO Joe Morrison.
"We strongly encourage Indigenous Australians to take part in this engagement so that we can better understand their aspirations and how we can elevate them to achieve their goals.
"We want to ensure our relationship is based on mutual understanding. We want to drive action and change that amplifies the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."
The ILSC has prepared summary material with general questions for feedback along with a selection of factsheets devised in consultation with Indigenous experts operating in speciality areas including agribusiness, bushfoods, water, renewables and carbon.
The Mount Isa session will be held July 11 and Burketown's will be July 13 (venues TBC).
Following the engagement, the ILSC will produce a draft document that will be circulated to Indigenous partners and stakeholders for their feedback.
The final report will set the ILSC's strategic direction and operations for up to the next five years.
For more details on the session, and to register, visit: https://www.ilsc.gov.au/nilss/
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
