Rodeo competitors will descend on Mount Isa this weekend to take part in a rodeo school while raising funds for a local Community Quest entrant.
Commencing on Friday, Shane and Liss Kenny will run a rodeo school in Mount Isa in support of Isa Rodeo Community Quest entrant Melissa Kirk and her charity, Mount Isa Hospital paediatric trust.
The school will focus on rodeo timed events including, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling and breakaway roping.
Ms Kirk said she wanted her fundraising events to reflect on her family's interest.
"Being involved with rodeo with my family I would love to hold events throughout this quest that have a strong involvement with rodeo," she said.
"This school is an amazing opportunity in peak rodeo season to provide the rodeo competitors of Mount Isa and surrounds the chance to learn from one of Australia's best cowboys which is not a common occurrence out west."
Ms Kirk said the event would be held on a local property of Mark and Katelyn Thompson in Breakaway just outside of Mount Isa, and would start Friday lunch and finish Sunday lunch.
"The Kenny family are heavily involved in rodeo as competitors and timed event stock contractors. Shane is 15 times All-round cowboy of Australia, 13 times Rope & Tie Champion, four times Steer Wrestling Champion and four times Team Roping Champion. The Kenny's travel the length and breadth of Australia competing and contracting rodeos with their timed event stock being longhorns.
"One of the youngest participants is my son Byron Kirk a Mount Isa Mini bull/poddy rider, as well as some of the older more experienced competitors in the rodeo circuit. This gives a great chance for participants to get to know each other and form a larger rodeo family as when you are apart of the rodeo world, those around you become your biggest support."
Ms Kirk said all money raised from the event would go towards her chosen charity, the paediatric trust at Mount Isa Hospital.
"Having two young kids myself whom are rodeo kids we have used the children's ward at Mount Isa Hospital on many of occasions and just cannot begin to describe to you how amazing everyone who works there are.
"My son Byron Kirk was born prematurely and had lots of complications over the years leading to many long hospitals stays and operations. You would not be able to tell now that he is taking the rodeo scene by storm.
"So, being there for the Mount Isa children's ward is something I hold very close to my heart and love nothing more than to put my two passions together being my children and rodeo to be able to bring some amazing opportunities to the rodeo people of Mount Isa."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
