Mount Isa man faces court on supply dangerous drugs charge

A Mount Isa man will face charges of supplying dangerous drugs as a result of a police raid in town earlier this year.
On March 17, police from the Mount Isa Property Investigation Squad executed a search warrant at a Parkside address.
Police said several drug-related items were location and an investigation into the supply of dangerous drugs was commenced.
As a result of the investigation, police from Mount Isa District Tactical Crime Squad arrested a man on May 31.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with 15 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, including the supply of cannabis and prescription drugs alprazolam and oxycodone.
The man was later released on bail to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court on June 27.
Acting Officer in Charge of the Mount Isa District Tactical Crime Squad, Sergeant Clifford Swift said it was important to address the supply of dangerous drugs.
"This arrest will help in reducing the harm, supply and demand of dangerous drugs, including prescription medications within the community," Sergeant Swift said.
"Prescription drug misuse can cause serious and significant harm to the vulnerable in our community."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
