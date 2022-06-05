The North West Star
Temperatures will drop five degrees below average this week

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated June 5 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 10:34pm
POT OF GOLD?: A rainbow spotted over Mount Isa Mines on Monday morning. Photo: Samantha Campbell.

Locals may want to pull out the winter woolies this week, as Mount Isa temperatures are expected to drop five degrees below the June average.

