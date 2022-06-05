Temperatures will drop five degrees below average this week

Locals may want to pull out the winter woolies this week, as Mount Isa temperatures are expected to drop five degrees below the June average.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast that Mount Isa and the North West will experience much cooler conditions this week, with daytime and overnight temperatures dropping.
BoM meteorologist Livio Regano said while temperatures were warm today, that would change by mid-week.
"Today (Monday June 6) is quite warm with 26 degrees and it will progressively cool down to 20 on Wednesday. Top temperatures will remain around that 20-21 degrees for the rest of the week and overnight lows will hit the single digits from Wednesday for the rest of the week," Mr Regano said.
"These temperatures are below average for June. From Wednesday to Sunday, everyday is roughly the same and it's a range of roughly seven degrees overnight to 20 degrees by day.
"The average for Mount Isa in June is an average top of 25 and average overnight of 10, so five degrees below average during the day and three below average overnight."
Mr Regano said Mount Isa was going to be "dry as a chip" with no rain forecast.
"Today (Monday) is a bit of a transition day, with rain not far away at Longreach and Blackall. There is a band of light rain through to the south and contracting east," Mr Regano said.
"The edge of it just brushing Mount Isa and that would be the cloud you have been seeing the last few days, but very low chance of rain.
"There is no rain forecast for basically forever.. the devil would be in it if there was a drop of rain from Tuesday.
"The rest of the state will be under the influence of this cold and dry weather, which will completely dominate Queensland. "
The forecast for the week will see a top of 26 degrees on Monday and top of 23 on Tuesday.
Wednesday will drop to 20 degrees and eight degrees overnight. Thursday top of 20 and low of six, Friday top of 20 and low of 6, Saturday top of 21 and low of six and Sunday top of 21 and low of seven.
As for the lake levels, Lake Moondarra sits at 47.3 per cent and Lake Julius sits at 91.6 per cent capacity.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
