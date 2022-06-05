Back to back Isa Cups for Loud Enough

Loud Enough has made it back to back Mount Isa cup wins for trainer Steven Royes and jockey Dan Ballard.
After also winning in 2019 with jockey Tim Brummell aboard, it represents three wins in four years for the nine-year-old gelding.
The cheers were loud enough on Saturday when Loud Enough finished almost two furlongs clear of Rebel Salute with The Night Train finishing third in the $20,000 cup over 1450m.
The victory earns the gelding the right to compete in the Outback Racing Showcase Series final at Tattersall's Tiara Raceday at Eagle Farm on Saturday, June 25.
Earlier in the day, Jeffrey Felix steered Denise Ballard's Latin Dayz to victory in Race 1 from Underthespotlight and The Brotherhood.
Race 2 saw Mayari trained by Tanya Parry and ridden by Gregory Walters win from Volcanic and The Appointed Time.
In Race 3 Cato won for trainer Jay Morris with Nor Yadi aboard beating veteran Wicked Wiki and Level Eight.
Race 4 saw Dan Ballard's first of two winners for the day aboard Fingertips for trainer Justin Bawden. Second was Deadly Diva and third was Injustice.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
