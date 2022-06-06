Auretta Perrin wins monthly medal trophy

The weekend competition at the Mount Isa Golf Club was the Ulla Allen Monthly Medal event for June and was once again hotly contested by the lady golfers.
Excellent golfing conditions resulted in close finishing scores with Auretta Perrin coming up trumps to take home the trophy with a sizzling 73 nett edging out her nearest rival by one stroke.
Runner up prize when to Linda Bellamy finishing the day with an amazing score of 74 nett.
Ball run down honours went to Alison Gordon on 76 nett and Ulla Allen on 77 nett
Nearest the pins were won by Judy Fangrath on hole 5, Auretta Perrin on hole 9 and Linda Bellamy on hole 17.
In the mid-week competition, the ladies played an 18-hole Stableford event.
Once again close scores were recorded with Ulla Allen claiming the first-place trophy with her great score of 36 points.
Runner up prize went to Liz Jakeman who finished the day with 35 points.
Nearest the pins went to Liz Jakeman on holes 6 and 15 and Ulla Allen on hole 12.
With the Mount Isa Open only weeks away it's great to see our lady golfers improving their game.
