Auretta Perrin wins monthly medal trophy

By Judy Fangrath
Updated June 6 2022 - 4:42am, first published 3:00am
Auretta Perrin won the monthly medal at Mount Isa ladies golf.

The weekend competition at the Mount Isa Golf Club was the Ulla Allen Monthly Medal event for June and was once again hotly contested by the lady golfers.

