Senator McDonald calls on Labor to honour Northern Qld promises

North Queensland LNP Senator Susan McDonald has called on the incoming Labor Government to publicly commit to billions of dollars in funding for Northern Australia promised by the previous government.
The former Special Envoy for Northern Australia, who was not up for re-election this term, said she feared many projects would be shelved by the new administration including the $10 billion northern reinsurance pool which was the subject of criticism by Labor and the Greens who wanted it made available nation-wide.
"Labor actually announced they would cut $750 million from funding pools designed to help regional towns, and that is bad news for Northern Australia which was really starting to gain momentum under the previous Government," she said.
"The Coalition invested billions upon billions into regional roads, telecommunications, community projects, housing, health, aged care, water storage and mining everywhere from Boulia to Doomadgee."
She said regional Queensland rewarded the Coalition for its commitment at the last election but they shouldn't be punished by the incoming Labor Government.
She also called on Labor to commit to the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, $180 million to upgrade roads connecting North West Queensland to the coast, nearly a billion dollars in incentives to train more rural doctors and specialists, support for CopperString 2.0, the Remote Airstrips Program, Richmond water storage and irrigation scheme, a billion dollars in road resealing and upgrades, including 1000km of the Outback Way, $8.2 million to upgrade Gulf roads, $11.1 million for Burke Developmental Road in Mareeba and Carpentaria shires, $200 million Critical Minerals Accelerator Initiative to connect miners in Queensland's North West Minerals Province and the Northern Territory with investors and improve technology.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
