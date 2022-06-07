Double whammy Queensland and Babies Day in Mount Isa

The lawns outside the Mount Isa Civic Centre will come alive this Sunday for a double celebration.
Mount Isa City Council is hosting their free Queensland Day and Welcoming Babies Day events and They will both be held in the Civic Gardens, 23 West Street, next Sunday, June 12.
After missing out in 2020, Welcoming Babies Day returned in 2021 with 120 babies aged zero to 18 months welcomed with a photo and a gift.
This year there will be a Teddy Bear's Picnic BYO picnic blanket and baby food.
Queensland Day will run from 10am-2pm, and Welcoming Babies Day from 11am-2pm.
Queensland Day will feature live music, kids' activities, and community markets.
A local car show will be held from 11am-1pm.
Council is recommending you wear a hat and sunscreen.
Queensland Day, officially June 6, marks Queensland's official separation from New South Wales as an independent colony in 1859 and Deputy Premier Steven Miles said it was is an opportunity to commemorate and share the many compelling stories of the state.
"In 2022, the Queensland Government will once again be encouraging participation in Queensland Day through a number of inclusive community celebrations, supported by the Queensland Day Sponsorship Program," Mr Miles said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
