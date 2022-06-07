Festival of Outback Opera attracts crowds to Winton

More than 2000 people travelled to outback Queensland to enjoy the joy of live music and singing in May for the return of the Festival of Outback Opera.
Now in its second year, the festival featured outdoor concerts under star filled skies, pop-up performances on the main street, panel discussions in the local park and more. Created by Opera Queensland, the festival was an excellent opportunity to showcase opera as an artform that is not confined to a theatre stage, and to regional and rural audiences.
Audiences travelled from across Australia and as far away as Los Angeles to experience opera in the outback with 400 people turning up at the Australian Age of Dinosaurs in Winton to listen to opera.
The 2022 Festival of Outback Opera, presented in association with University of Queensland, featured two spectacular open-sky concerts in Longreach and Winton, four performances of The Sopranos - a newly commissioned work by poet and writer Sarah Holland-Batt - Opera Queensland's popular community singalongs Sing Sing Sing, and a program of community events and activations in quintessentially Outback locations.
Acclaimed tenor Kang Wang headlined the festival, while conductor Dane Lam brings his inimitable style to the event as Music Director.
The Festival of Outback Opera began with tribute to a defining moment in Queensland's cultural history; a special Sing Sing Sing event in Winton's North Gregory Hotel - the pub where Banjo Paterson first debuted his poem Waltzing Matilda.
Dark Sky Serenade returned on 20 May with audiences treated to a visual and musical spectacular as opera singers perform against the backdrop of an endless evening sky at Winton's breathtaking Australian Age of Dinosaurs.
Winton mayor Gavin Baskett said the event brought a big crowd of visitors to his shire.
"It's good for locals too, we don't get opera every day of the week," Cr Baskett said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
