Lawn Mower Races to make debut at Cloncurry Show

The 2022 Cloncurry and District Show will kick off this weekend with a full program of events on offer.
Gates will open at the Cloncurry Showgrounds Friday June 10 from 9am to 4.30pm and Saturday June 11 from 10am to late.
The annual Cattlemen's Evening will be held at a new venue this year, at the Cloncurry Recreation Grounds main arena, from 6.30pm on Friday, with live music, cattle section presentations and showgirl speeches.
Over the weekend, patrons can expect the usual rides and pavilions, with a few new additions added to the program, including Lawn Mower Races.
There will be a homemade sausage and beef jerky competition on the Saturday at 1pm at the ICPA tent with three classes: plain beef sausage, flavoured sausage and beef jerky.
Other events include horse events, horse breaking demonstrations, junk yard show, working dog demonstrations, wood chopping demonstrations, performing arts display, demolition derby, Helly Hoops Light Show and closing out with a fireworks display.
A free junior footy clinic will also be on display from Marist College Ashgrove on Friday June 10 from 2pm, open to children aged 8-12.
This year's annual Cloncurry Showgirl will be announced at the official opening and grand parade of the show at 4.30pm on Saturday.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
