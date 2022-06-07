The Curry Merry Muster has announced its live entertainment for this year's festival, lining up some fresh country music artists.
Headlining act for this year's festival is one of Australia's most exciting new artists, Josh Setterfield.
Raised near Newcastle, the singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist exploded onto the scene after transitioning from pop punk frontman-to-solo country entertainer in 2016. He has since released three EPs, all of which debuted in the top five on the iTunes country charts and have accrued over half a million streams.
Injecting country-rock with catchy pop to create his own signature sound; Josh is fuelling country music with cutting-edge songs including latest single 'Right About Now'.
Josh will perform on Saturday August 6 at the Cloncurry Equestrian Centre following the end of the rodeo events.
Joining Josh Setterfield is another up-and-coming artist and former Mount Isa boy Lane Pittman.
Lane Pittman, 15, rose to national fame after auditioning on this year's season of The Voice Australia on the Channel 7 network and was recognised for his deep southern drawl.
The country music singer had all four judges begging to choose them after his blind audition, deciding to join the team of internationally renowned country music artist, Keith Urban.
Lane made it to the top eight finalists on The Voice Australia before being voted out.
Since his exit from the show, Lane has recently released his first single My Way Over You, which has hit #1 on Australian iTunes Country Charts.
Lane will perform at the Bush Poet's Breakfast at the Cloncurry Equestrian Centre on Friday August 5.
The Curry Merry Muster Festival will take place on the first weekend of August, August 5-7.
Disclosure: Samantha Campbell is a committee member of the not-for-profit Curry Merry Muster Festival.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
