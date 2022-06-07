Krys the Savannah King croc lights up for Queensland Day

Normanton's major tourist attraction was spreading the Maroons message on Queensland Day.
Just a few days out from State of Origin 1, Carpentaria Shire Council decked Normanton main street's gigantic Krys the Croc statue in maroon lights.
"Krys, the Savannah King was celebrating #qldday today June 6," the council said in a social media post.
"Krys is seen here basking in the Maroon Light taking it all in. Happy Queensland Day."
The Norman River has a long history of big crocs, the most famous being the Savannah King, measuring 8.63m when killed by Polish migrant Krys Pawlowski in 1955.
Ms Pawlowski survived a World War II Siberian prison camp before hunting for crocs in Queensland's tropics and killed up to 10,000 reptiles over a 15-year hunting career with her husband.
The Savannah King earned her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest croc captured in modern times.
Nowadays it's a popular photo spot with tourists able to fit their head into the mouth of the replica with terrifying ease.
You just don't want to meet something like this in the nearby river.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
