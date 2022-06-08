The North West Star
Birdsville visitors defy floods at Simpson Desert ultra trail run

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 8 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:38am
Video by Catherine Cruse

Wading across the flooded Diamantina River in underwear to run in the Simpson Desert - that's just one of the examples of the lengths people went to, to take part in Australia's most remote ultra trail run this year.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

