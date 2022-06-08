Family needs help for Jazlyn Daley to follow sporting dream

The family of a young Mount Isa sporting talent is looking for financial help in what will be busy year of travel ahead representing her region and possibly her state.
Jazlyn Daley is 12 years old who attends Spinifex State College in grade 7 and is a proud indigenous young girl born and bred in Mount Isa.
Mum Danya Lawrence said Jazlyn has loved her sport since a very young age representing her school team and Mount Isa in various ball games.
"Jazlyn is extremely committed to achieving her dreams and follows an intense training regime. She attends Three Sons Fitness three times a week with well-known rugby league star John Doyle and her club soccer training sessions twice a week," Ms Lawrence said.
Ms Lawrence said Jazlyn recently travelled to Ayr which she was successfully selected for the Northern soccer team.
"She put her all into this, she had to trial for the Burdekin region first before she could even participate in the Northern trials," she said.
"Jazlyn was the only representative to attend from Mount Isa that was successful in making the Burdekin team, in which then she was selected to join the Northern team to participate in States at the end of July".
At that carnival she will have the opportunity to trial for the Queensland team and if selected there she is required to travel to Darwin in October.
"During the selection trials she was also approached by the Northern Rugby team Manager if she would consider playing in their team later this year," Ms Lawrence said.
"They were so impressed with her commitment, teamwork and giving 100% effort playing with a group of young girls that she had never met or played with before and since accepting both team selections, which we could not be prouder, she is now required to travel to Townsville for three training sessions before heading to the State competition on the 27th July - 1st August to adjust to her team and on field playing position."
Ms Lawrence said they were now seeking sponsorship to help with travel expenses.
If you can help, contact Ms Lawrence by email dlawr16@icloud.com
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
