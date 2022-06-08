Time to cause a stink over gas prices: Letters

The enormous price being paid for gas in Australia at present is outrageous.
For more than 10 years, the Katter's Australian Party have been the lone wolves in the state and federal parliaments in saying we need a national gas reserve policy.
We have advocated that it's the right of the Australian people, and our industries, to have some of this vital commodity saved for us before it is sent overseas to provide a massive profit for the major, multi-national gas companies.
The free marketeers from the Liberal and the Labor parties have both insisted over the last two decades that we open up our gas markets with little regulation and sell it all overseas for a pittance in royalties.
Now we're in this position.
These decisions have killed off industries and jobs, and denied us all the opportunity for more industrial growth.
We are all poorer for this most fundamental of policy failures.
We used to pay around $3-4 per gigajoule for gas in Australia and now it's spiking up to $30 per gigajoule.
To the major parties: well done, you idiots - we told you this would happen.
This is precisely why we needed a gas reserve policy all along.
Robbie Katter,
Member for Traeger.
The votes have been cast and the result has been declared and the people of Kennedy have once again elected Bob Katter.
This is the man who very recently was calling for the arming of schoolchildren with rifles and other weapons causing death.
Following the recent mass shooting of 19 school students and two adults in the United States surely those people who cast their vote for this man should reflect on the man who continues to sit in the Federal Parliament representing the fine and decent people of Kennedy.
I am ashamed to have to inform people that this man is my Member of Parliament but at least I can rest in the knowledge that I didn't vote for him and it has made me more determined than ever to see this man removed from any positions of influence.
Kendall Santillan,
Mount Isa
The majority of Australians are touched by the impact of mental health in some way and there is no doubt that the past few years have been some of the most challenging in recent history.
Many live with the daily burden of anxiety or depression, or care for a loved one. Too many in our communities have been lost.
There are thousands of people working tirelessly to make a difference to the mental health of Australians and they should be recognised for their leadership. This is the goal of the Australian Mental Health Prize, established by UNSW Sydney to acknowledge those who are doing innovative work in areas such as advocacy, research or community service.
Nominations are now open and we strongly encourage people across the country to help us to honour the mental health heroes in your community. This year, the Prize has expanded the nomination categories for the first time.
More information and nomination forms can be obtained from www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au
Entries close on August 1.
For those who are living with the burden of mental illness every day, thank you for your support.
Lucy Brogden AM and Professsor Allan Fels OA
Co-Chairs of the Australian Mental Health Prize Advisory Group
