Mount Isa airport owners appoint new CEO Amelia Evans

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 8 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 10:47pm
Queensland Airports Ltd said Amelia Evans, currently their Chief Financial Officer, will be appointed as the next CEO commencing July 1.

Owners of Mount Isa airport Queensland Airports Limited has appointed a new chief executive officer.

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

