Mount Isa airport owners appoint new CEO Amelia Evans

Owners of Mount Isa airport Queensland Airports Limited has appointed a new chief executive officer.
QAL said Amelia Evans, currently their Chief Financial Officer, will be appointed as the next CEO commencing July 1.
Interim chair Christine Williams said Ms Evans will play a critical role in guiding the team through the next phase of growth and development for the company.
COVID has been a tough time for the travel industry but airports including Mount Isa are returning to pre-pandemic passenger numbers and the airport has a major terminal upgrade happening this year
Ms Evans has 20 years' experience in the aviation, telecoms, consumer goods and property sectors and joined QAL as CFO in 2016 responsible for the development and delivery of QAL's strategy.
She said it was an exciting time to become CEO, with significant capital projects at QAL airports, recovery well underway for the aviation and tourism sectors, and momentum building.
She replaces outgoing boss Chris Mills, who leaves on June 30 after eight years with the company.
"I'm pleased to be leaving the business in very good hands," Mr Mills said.
"Amelia has significant aviation experience and knows the business and the team well, which will make it easier for QAL to continue to capitalise on the opportunities ahead."
As well as Mount Isa airport, QAL owns the Gold Coast, Townsville and Longreach airports.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
