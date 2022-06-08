Home-schooled kids get fishing trip at East Leichhardt

Mount Isa Landcare Group has conducted a fishing activity at East Leichhardt Dam for two families of Mount Isa kids.
Mount Isa Landcare Group secretary Mark Van Ryt said this was unusual for a week day but these were home schooled children.
"Each kid was given a fully equipped tackle box and was provided morning tea and a sausage sizzle lunch," Mr Van Ryt said.
"In between the meals the kids were shown knot tying, how to bait a hook and safe casting techniques."
Mr Van Ryt said the onset of cold weather meant the fish were going to be less active so they focused on making the event a general outdoor fun experience.
"Early on while collecting fire wood a bower was found and its function was explained to the children," he said.
He said the tackle box and catering was funded from a State Government Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Grant.
"With delivering the activity we can thank Southern Gulf NRM, Sunfish Queensland and Mount Isa Landcare Group," he said.
"Over the last year we have already conducting similar activities with kids from Mount Isa, Cloncurry and Camooweal."
This was the second last leg of a four stage "kids fishing educational activities" for the North West of Queensland.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
