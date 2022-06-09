End date nears for RFDS competition to fly to Big Red Bash

Time is running out to enter a Royal Flying Doctors competition to win a flight, tickets and glamping at the Big Red Bash.
The RFDS competition includes a flight aboard a RFDS aircraft and VIP tickets to the Big Red Bash in July at Big Red Dune west of Birdsville.
Winners of the competition will be flown from their closest capital city to Birdsville before being transferred to the Big Red Bash site where they will stay at glamping accommodation.
RFDS Queensland CEO Meredith Staib said they'll also have the chance to take to the sky on a Beechcraft King Air RFDS aircraft for a uniquely Australian scenic flight, the first time that an RFDS flight experience will be made available to the public, outside of medical or retrieval use.
"May marked marks 94 years of the RFDS providing life-saving care to communities across Queensland - including Birdsville, where we first touched down in 1928," she said.
"This trip of a lifetime will allow the winners to experience firsthand what it's like to be onboard with the Flying Doctor as well as take part in all that the Big Red Bash has to offer."
The Big Red Bash from July 5-7 features Australian music artists Jimmy Barnes, Kate Ceberano, Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Sarah McLeod, Jon Stevens, Richard Clapton and many others with the chance to be part of history and join thousands of other concert goers to attempt to break the World Record for the most people dancing The Nutbush of 2878 people.
Performer Kate Ceberano said the event had sold-out, so she was excited the RFDS had launched this competition
"I can't wait to meet the winners there. The help and support that the RFDS provide to our rural communities is extraordinary and this is a wonderful way to support the life-saving work that they do," Ceberano said.
Included in the prize are flights, an RFDS flight experience, glamping accommodation, exclusive VIP tickets, and the chance to meet some of the performers.
To enter, head to www.flyingdoctor.org.au/qld/about/events/competition and tell the RFDS what you love about the Flying Doctor.
The competition closes at midnight June 21 and the winner will be contacted by email on the 24th of June. You must be 18 years of age to enter. Terms and conditions are available to read here.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
