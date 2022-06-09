Cloncurry show kicks off Friday

The 2022 Cloncurry and District Show will kick off this weekend with a full program of events on offer.
Gates will open at the Cloncurry Showgrounds Friday June 10 from 9am to 4.30pm and Saturday June 11 from 10am to late.
The annual Cattlemen's Evening will be held at a new venue this year, at the Cloncurry Recreation Grounds main arena, from 6.30pm on Friday, with live music, cattle section presentations and showgirl speeches.
Over the weekend, patrons can expect the usual rides and pavilions, with a few new additions added to the program, including Lawn Mower Races.
There will be a homemade sausage and beef jerky competition on the Saturday at 1pm at the ICPA tent with three classes: plain beef sausage, flavoured sausage and beef jerky.
Other events include horse events, horse breaking demonstrations, junk yard show, working dog demonstrations, wood chopping demonstrations, performing arts display, demolition derby, Helly Hoops Light Show and closing out with a fireworks display.
A free junior footy clinic will also be on display from Marist College Ashgrove on Friday June 10 from 2pm, open to children aged 8-12.
This year's annual Cloncurry Showgirl will be announced at the official opening and grand parade of the show at 4.30pm on Saturday.
The show kicks off on Friday with horse events in the arena from 8am though gates to the public do not open until 9am.
There will be a pet show at 9.15am followed by horse breaking demonstrations in the main arena.
Working dog demonstrations kick off at 10am also in the main arena.
St Joseph's choir will perform at 12.15pm in the pavilion while the woodchop starts at 1pm.
Horse events start at 7am Saturday, gates open 10am.
The pavilion will close at 6pm with the lawnmower racing to start at 7pm.
The ever-popular demolition derby begins at 7.15pm followed by the Helly Hoops Light Show.
The fireworks spectacular will bring the show to an end at 7.45pm.
