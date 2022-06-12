The North West Star
Paddlewheeler hits the road to Longreach

Updated June 12 2022 - 9:07am, first published 8:20am
A 100-year old paddlewheeler from the Murray River in Victoria is on the road, making a 1700km journey by road to its new home on the Thomson River at Longreach.

