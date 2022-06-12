North west residents gathered at the Richmond racecourse for day one of the annual Richmond Field Days and Races event.
Chilly temperatures did not deter attendees coming through the gates to snap up a bargain, bid on a bull and catch up with old friends and new.
Local Richmond agents held the Richmond Field Days all breeds bull sale with Brahman, Droughtmaster, Charbray and Santa Gertrudis breeds going under the hammer.
Kiddies soaked up all the fun with a kids hobby horse race, which was followed by a lawn mower derby.
Evening festivities continue with the Stockplace Marketing cocktail event tonight. The Richmond races officially kick off tomorrow.
Check out all the familiar faces.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
