Mount Isa celebrates Queensland Day: photos

Mount Isans braved a cool day on Sunday to come into town and celebrate Queensland Day outside the Civic Centre.
The day was also welcoming babies day for the city.
The double whammy celebration saw a Teddy Bear's Picnic BYO picnic blanket, live music, kids' activities, and community markets.
There was also a local car show in the carpark behind the Civic Centre.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
